MOMENCE — Even during the busiest time of year for a delivery driver, Momence resident Amanda Morellas delivered on one of her largest donation drives to date.
More than 1,000 toys filled nine large Toys for Tots boxes at a drop site on Sunday, Nov. 28, after a five-week donation drive raised about $2,800.
A total of 325 local families will have toys under the Christmas tree this year thanks to the effort.
“All my spare time outside of my super busy UPS schedule was going to my kid, of course, and this toy drive,” she said. “It makes me feel great to help.”
This was the first time Morellas helped lead a donation drive for Toys for Tots. She was joined by 7-year-old Hayden Franc, of Momence, who asked to help with the drive.
Morellas said the success is the result of a group of great friends and family who help whenever she asks for donations and willingly meet her after work or along her route to donate.
A UPS driver for 14 years, she said she’s come to know and befriend many people over the years.
“I get the most generous help from the most generous people,” she said. “It’s all them, not me. I just motivate them.”
It may have been her first year contributing to Toys for Tots, but Morellas is no stranger to donation drives.
She raised $1,000 in one week last July to provide lunch to the Riverside staff.
The Agape Community Outreach Mission, located inside the Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, has benefitted numerous times from outstanding food pantry donations from Morellas and her group of supporters.
One Christmas, Morellas adopted a family chosen from the Bible Witness Camp and went above and beyond to spread the holiday cheer.
“I dropped the donation myself and left a sobbing mess,” she said of her happy tears following the experience. “I am blessed, and I feel I am here to be a good human and example for the next generations to come.”
Morellas hopes to encourage people to donate what they can to help others in their community.
A list of Toys for Tots donation sites can be found at kankakee-il.toysfortots.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.