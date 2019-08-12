ST. ANNE — A head-on crash claimed the life of Meoria M. Avant, of Momence, on Saturday night.
The 18-year-old Avant was a passenger in a car driven by Jemel R. Armstrong, of Country Club Hills, according to Illinois State Police District 21.
Avant was pronounced dead at the scene. Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said an autopsy is scheduled today.
The 20-year-old Armstrong was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation indicated Armstrong’s 2003 Buick was traveling northbound on Route 1 at 5700S Road at 8:58 p.m.
A 2015 Ram pickup truck driven by Jose A. Meija, 34, of St. Anne, was southbound at the same location.
The Buick crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the pickup.
Meija was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Armstrong was issued a ticket for improper lane usage.
