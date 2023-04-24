MVT

Jen Cook, right, teacher at Momence Junior High School, and Principal Erin Goldstein, center, are presented with $10,000 for the school on April 14 for Cook winning the March Most Valuable Teacher Award through the National Hockey League’s Future Goals Program. Jonathan Barnes, left, a representative with EVERFI learning platform, presented the award.

 Submitted photo

MOMENCE — A local teacher was honored with the Most Valuable Teacher Award for the month of March, and nabbed a $10,000 grant for her school, through the National Hockey League’s Future Goals Program.

On April 14, Jen Cook, sixth-grade teacher at Momence Junior High School, was surprised with the designation and a check for her school presented by representatives of the NHL and Future Goals Program.

Cook was nominated because of her involvement in the Future Goals Program, a program/curriculum designed to teach students science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts through hockey.

