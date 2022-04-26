MOMENCE — Momence Community Unit School District 1 was selected to receive a $635,000 Community Partnership Grant to support the mental health needs of students and staff coming out of the pandemic.
Earlier this month, the Illinois State Board of Education announced 136 grant awards totaling $86.4 million to “support collaboration between school districts and community organizations to address the trauma students and educators have experienced during the pandemic,” according to an ISBE news release.
Grants are awarded for two years with funding from the second and third rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).
About half the funds will be distributed to grant recipients in Fiscal Year 2022 and will be expendable through Sept. 30, 2023, and the other half will be distributed in FY 2023 and will be expendable through Sept. 30, 2024.
ISBE notes in the release that symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled among young people worldwide during the pandemic, with 20% having anxiety symptoms and 25% experiencing depression symptoms, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.
The partnership model is designed to promote alignment between the services students receive in and out of school, as well as support sustainability beyond the initial funding by deepening connections between schools and communities, the release states.
“In order to prepare for learning, students need a positive, safe, and affirming educational environment,” State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said in the release. “The Community Partnership Grant expands programs to provide students and educators with a continuum of supports to meet their social, emotional, behavioral, and mental health needs and heal from the disruption and stress of the ongoing pandemic. These supports are foundational for academic growth and pandemic recovery.”
Lynette Thrasher, district administrator and coordinator of MTSS, Grants and Title IX for Momence schools, said the district is looking at different ways to use the funding to build inclusivity and belonging in the classroom, as well as support the staff members themselves.
“You hear so much — especially lately, but to a degree always — about teacher burnout and the emotional stress that the teachers go through,” she said. “And we really want to use some of this funding to address some of that, which is a really unique opportunity we are really excited for.”
Some potential offerings include opportunities for therapy, support groups, and a peer counseling group.
Thrasher said the peer counseling group would be similar to support networks in professions such as police and firefighting.
“Nothing like that really exists in the teaching world, and in a lot of ways it’s similar — that concept of first responders who want to have that peer support, because other first responders understand the unique things they go through — that’s the same for those of us in education,” Thrasher said. “The stress is unique to what we do, and so we want to spend some time training our teachers who want to become peer support counselors, and then we want to expand that and offer those services so that staff feel they have somebody on their side.”
The district is also looking to include parents as well, potentially through educational events and workshops, and plans to send surveys to see what types of support parents would need.
Additionally, the district plans to use the grant money to bring a well-known public speaker on mental health awareness, Jamie Tworkowski, on May 10. The event will also feature informational booths from local mental health providers and agencies.
More details will be forthcoming.
Tworkowski, founder of the nonprofit To Write Love on Her Arms, also gave a presentation to Bradley Elementary District 61 in February.
