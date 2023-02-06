Anderson

Momence Superintendent Shannon Anderson reenacts the recording of the first episode of The One Podcast — Momence Schools. The podcast, along with a magazine and website, is part of a new grant-funded community outreach initiative.

MOMENCE — Momence Community Unit School District 1 has launched a magazine, podcast and website with the goal of improving community outreach and engagement.

The content is part of a grant-funded community outreach initiative.

It includes a quarterly magazine, monthly podcast and website, all dedicated to sharing news and highlighting noteworthy people within the district.

