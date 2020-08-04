MOMENCE — Protesters were out in full force Monday outside Momence City Hall before and during the evening’s city council meeting, but so were Momence residents.
Approximately 40 residents showed their support for their community as a Black Lives Matter rally drew about 25 to 30 people who were chanting and holding signs.
Momence resident Steve Gross said he was hoping to get inside the city council meeting to talk about this weekend’s upcoming community garage sales. The meeting space had reached capacity limits and members of the public were admitted in turns.
“People need to be responsible and stuff, but I couldn’t even get in to address anything with all this,” Gross said. “Actually, I had somebody engage me and be aggressive toward me. ... It’s super unfortunate.”
The protesters were on the sidewalk just east of the City Hall entrance, while the town supporters remained on the west side of the entrance. There were a couple skirmishes.
At 8 p.m. police squad cars from St. Anne, Grant Park, two from Manteno and one from Kankakee County Sheriff’s department arrived and parked on West Washington Street. Those officers joined four officers from the Momence Police department who were there for crowd control and to keep peace.
“You’ve got some people who are being hotheads, and some people are reasonable,” Gross said.
Mayor Chuck Steele was in attendance and presided over the council after missing the previous two meetings due to his wife’s illness.
The protesters have voiced their displeasure of Steele regarding statements he made about a June 9 BLM march in Momence and his calling for Alderwoman Rebekah Cope-Evers’ resignation because she attended the event.
The protesters were chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “Momma, I can’t breathe” and holding signs that read “No justice, No Peace,” and “Make Racism Wrong Again.”
A couple of the residents who showed up in support of their community were holding signs that read “We Support Our Mayor & Police,” and others were carrying the American flag and “Back the Blue” signs.
“We love our mayor,” one resident said.
“I’m here to just support my town,” Momence resident Michael Quirk said. “I think just like everyone else, everyone is fed up with all the protests and stuff, and I think the mayor took offense when that happened. I think he took it to heart because he knows that this isn’t a racist town. There’s no bigotry or anything, and it just got spun out and everyone took their opportunity.”
Several people spoke during the citizen forum portion of the meeting, including Julia McDonald, of Kankakee, who asked the mayor for a public apology.
“We ask that you let go of your defensiveness and instead open your eyes and your ears,” she said in part. “Listen to people when they have something to say on these streets, whether you agree with them or not.”
Normon Davis, a Black Momence resident, spoke during the forum in support of Steele, who he has known for 24 years. Davis said he grew up in the housing projects in Chicago.
“In no way does he deserve the title of racist,” Davis said. “... He’s shown a lot of generosity throughout the community. Over the 24 years he’s shown without words his compassion and his love for the community.
“Being reared in the housing projects, I know firsthand what true racism is, and Mayor Chuck Steele does not fit the bill.”
After he addressed the council, Davis said residents support Steele.
“Momence is one of the most peaceful towns that you’ll encounter in the United States,” Davis said. “We’re a small community. ... The bottom line is this right here — get to know someone before you pass judgment.”
During the mayor’s report during the council meeting, Steele said he and Police Chief Brian Brucato attended the NAACP law enforcement meeting in July in Kankakee .
“Brian has already signed the 10 Shared Principles, and we will be getting posters of that made up,” Steele said. “We will be bringing that to the council next meeting to have the council approve it also.”
The 10 Shared Principles are measures designed to build trust between law enforcement and communities of color. The Momence Police will also adopt the #8cantwait de-escalation initiatives for police.
“For the most part we already do most of everything that’s on there, and I support our police department 100 percent,” said Steele, who declined to comment any further after the meeting.
