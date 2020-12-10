MOMENCE — A Momence police officer died while on duty this morning in a car crash.
Troy Jacobson, 38, Kankakee, was on patrol at 12:40 a.m. when he crashed at Dixie Highway and River Street, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
It appears the cause of death was a medical issue, Gessner said following this morning's autopsy.
Gessner said 20 to 25 law enforcement vehicles provided an escort for the vehicle carrying Jacobson's body from a Kankakee hospital to the morgue.
“It’s tough,” Momence Police Chief Brian Brucato said.
Brucato said Jacobson had joined the force full time in August. Prior to that, he worked with the force part time. Earlier in his career, Jacobson worked for Kankakee Police Department from August 2012 to February 2019 as a patrolman and detective.
Illinois State Police are investigating.
This story will be updated.
