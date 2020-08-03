MOMENCE — Momence Mayor Chuck Steele, who has missed the past two Momence City Council meetings, said he will be in attendance at today’s board meeting.
“That’s my plan,” said Steele when reached by phone last week.
Steele said he didn’t attend the July 6 and July 20 council meetings due to a family member’s illness.
“My wife has been very sick, and I’ve had to deal with a lot of stuff,” said Steele, who declined to comment further.
Comments made during the June 15 meeting — the most recent meeting that Steele has attended — sparked larger public attendance as well as a protest.
During that meeting, Steele addressed the council shortly after it convened to state that he was upset about a June 9 Black Lives Matter protest that marched in front of his residence and that council member Rebekah Cope-Evers participated in the rally.
Steele said that he had earlier asked for Cope-Evers’ resignation. Words were exchanged among Steele and council members, and he left the meeting a few minutes later.
Several people spoke in support of Black Lives Matter at the July 6 council meeting during the citizen forum portion of the meeting. About 25 to 30 protesters remained outside City Hall during the duration of the meeting.
An organizer of the previous protest also addressed the council at the July 20 meeting.
The city council will meet at 7:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 105 W. Washington St., Momence.
