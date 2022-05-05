Author Jamie Tworkowski, the founder of nonprofit organization To Write Love on Her Arms, speaks at Bradley West Elementary School in February. The Momence district plans to host the well-known public speaker on mental health awareness on May 10.
MOMENCE — Jamie Tworkowski, renowned public speaker on mental health and founder of the nonprofit To Write Love On Her Arms, is coming to speak at a Kankakee County school for the second time this year.
Tworkowski, who founded TWLOHA in 2006 and is now a New York Times bestselling author, will give a presentation on mental health awareness at 6:15 p.m. May 10 in the auditorium of Momence Community High School, 101 N. Franklin St., Momence.
The event is free and open to the public.
Doors will open for the event at 5:15 p.m. Local resource providers will be on hand for families and individuals to learn about a variety of nonprofit and private practice mental health and wellness organizations.
Harbor House, the Samuel R. Myers Foundation, Riverside Behavioral Health, and more will be present for the open house.
Tworkowski will also speak to sixth- through eighth-grade students at Momence Junior High and to students at the high school earlier in the day on May 10.
Tworkowski also gave a community presentation in February at Bradley West Elementary School.
His visit to Momence is being funded through a Community Partnership Grant provided by the Illinois State Board of Education.
Momence CUSD 1 was one of 136 entities to be awarded the $635,000 grant.
According to school officials, the district plans to use the grant to expand relationships with community organizations including Riverside Behavioral Health, Harbor House and Clove Alliance as well as form new partnerships.
The district also plans to use the funding to implement new initiatives, such as professional development opportunities, training, and voluntary certifications in aspects of mental health, peer counseling, and trauma-responsive practices.
Additionally, the district plans to address the increased need for mental health services from the pandemic by contracting with social workers, therapists and other specialists to provide services to students during the school day.
The first half of the grant funding will be expendable through September 2023, and the second half will be expendable through September 2024.
