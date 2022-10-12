Secret Food Pantry logo

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event in Bourbonnais from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main St. NW.

The pantry’s founder and organizer, MaryLu Krueger, said anyone in need can come for food. There are no residential or financial restrictions.

The pantry instructs attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior and to follow the designated route, according to a village press release. 

