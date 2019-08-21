The Northern Illinois Food Bank will return to the area with a mobile food bank from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The mobile food pantry is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, and the public is encouraged to bring bags or boxes to help carry the available food, which will consist of mostly nonperishable items.
The location of the food bank will be at Fieldstone Credit Union, at 395 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!