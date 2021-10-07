Contreras

ST. ANNE — The search for Katelynn Marie Contreras, of St. Anne, ended Thursday night when she was found by a St. Anne police officer in a wooded area near St. Anne Community High School, Police Chief Henry David said.

The 25-year-old Contreras was transported to a Kankakee hospital to be checked, David said.

“We will talk to her after she is released, but she has been found,” he said.

Contreras, who has lived in St. Anne with her father and stepmother for two years, was last seen on Sept. 29. Her mother lives in Chicago with Contreras’ two children, David said.

Multiple agencies have been searching in and around St. Anne since Contreras disappeared last week. On Sunday, a Will County sheriff’s bloodhound used to track Contreras’ movements picked up her scent within two blocks of the residence where she lives in St. Anne. 

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

