Mark Twain Elementary School's hall of mirrors is helping students envision what their futures could be. Lining the Kankakee school's halls are mirrors featuring motivational sayings to inspire students to see themselves in positive ways. The words "I see" are followed by various aspirational nouns, such as a scientist, an athlete, a hard worker, a good friend, a helper and a musician.
"They love looking in the mirrors every day," said second-grade teacher Lil Garcia-Belka.
