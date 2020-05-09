Thinking of buying a motorcycle? If you’re lucky, you can win one while supporting the River Valley Animal Rescue.
A 2003 Suzuki Volusia VL 800 donated by local resident Barbara Sharp will be raffled off to raise money for the Momence shelter. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or $10 for three.
The drawing will take place Sept. 27 at the shelter’s fundraising event in Grant Park. Organizers aim to sell 1,400 tickets leading up to the event.
The bike has fewer than 15,000 miles and is in mint condition. Its colors are white, black and silver. According to Sharp, the bike would make a great first-time bike for someone. It was her first bike.
As a coordinator for the region’s Motorcycle Awareness Program, Sharp also aims to raise awareness about sharing the road safely with motorcycles, she said.
Raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting the River Valley Animal Rescue at 815-507-5007 or rvarvendorfair18@gmail.com (using the subject Raffle Bike), or by contacting Barbara and Marvin Prather of St. Anne at 815-715-4575, 708-927-5736 or sharpwhtiger@gmail.com (subject Raffle Bike).
Businesses that have agreed to help sell tickets include Ceazar’s Palace Resale for Rescue in Momence, Watseka Suzuki Honda Dealer and Whiskey House Bar in Bradley.
Raffle winners will not need to be present at the drawing to win, but they will be required to pick up the bike.
If the shelter’s fundraising event does not happen on its scheduled date, the drawing will be postponed.
Other features of the bike include:
Mustang driver seat, driver backrest, highway pegs, engine guard, loud pipes, new whitewall tires, lockable leather saddlebags, passenger backrest, passenger pegs, cruise control lock, Kuryakyn Speakers, two lighter outlets, blue LED lights, Harley horn, windshield luggage rack.
