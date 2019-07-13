Andy Hamilton had a grand vision when he and the congregation of Adventure Christian Church purchased the troubled former Hidden Cove property in Bourbonnais.
Hamilton, the lead pastor of the church, and the membership have accomplished yet another goal in the transformation of the 15-acre property.
The two, 18-hole miniature golf courses have been rehabilitated and opened Friday to the public. A grand opening event with the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Our church felt that this course held the potential to bring families together and to be a significant tool that we could use to help us accomplish our mission,” Hamilton said.
Read more about the transformation of the course — complete with Old and New Testament-themed holes — on page D1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!