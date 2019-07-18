WATSEKA — Andy E. Leppard, of Milford, was arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff’s police for numerous thefts and burglaries dating back to March on Tuesday.
According to reports, the 39-year-old Leppard was arrested for theft, burglary and criminal damage to property.
Investigators recovered two ATVs and a pickup truck reported stolen from Clifton; a trailer reported stolen from Watseka; a lawn mower stolen from rural Gilman and a backhoe reported stolen from rural St. Anne.
The recovered items are estimated to have approximate value of $46,000.
According to Iroquois County online court records, the thefts occurred March 28, April 19, May 16 and July 2.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.
