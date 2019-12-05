WILMINGTON — The USDA Forest Service – Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie has set its annual winter lecture series schedule. Nine presentations will be held in the Midewin Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington. Lectures begin at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The 2020 Winter Lecture Series will provide free information to the public on topics with ties to Midewin and conservation.
Topics include:
• Thursday, Jan. 9: “Illinois & Michigan Canal: Celebrating 35 years of America’s 1st National Heritage Area,” presented by Ana Koval, president and chief executive officer of the Canal Corridor Association. The Canal Corridor Heritage Area is celebrating 35 years as the first-ever National Heritage Area in the U.S. Discover the history and importance of the Illinois and Michigan Canal to the Chicago area. Learn about the sites along the corridor and some of the reasons that make the canal one of America’s most essential national treasures.
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: “Spider Watching at Midewin,” presented by Frank Pascoe, D.A., professor of biology at the University of St. Francis. Pascoe will present information about spider biology, courtship, ecology and more.
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: “Desire Lines: Daring to Follow Trickster Coyotes and Rambling Bison,” by Dr. Gavin Van Horn, author and director of Cultures of Conservation at the Center for Humans and Nature. Van Horn will discuss how wildlife can further connect the public to the importance of re-storying Chicagoland, from backyards to the bioregion.
• Thursday, Feb, 13: “Fantastic Moths and How to Find Them,” by Trevor Edmonson, Midewin project manager of The Wetlands Initiative.
• Wednesday, Feb, 26: “Bird Life of Midewin,” presented by Greg DuBois, vice-president and program director of the Will County Audubon Society. Find out why Midewin is being called “a haven for bird watchers.”
• Tuesday, March 10: “Voices Out of the Past: Midewin Oral History,” presented by Dr. Pam Hunte, anthropologist, and vice-president of the Midewin Heritage Association. The Midewin Heritage Association has conducted interviews with people who lived and worked on the land before it was Midewin.
• Tuesday, March 24: “Uncovering the Unknown, Unique and (Sometimes) Unclear Past: A Report on the Summer 2019 Archaeological Excavations at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie,” presented by Dr. Madeleine McLeester and Professor Mark Schurr, University of Notre Dame and Dr. Terrance Martin, Illinois State Museum.
Learn about recent finds, archaeology of the region and artifact analyses currently underway from the 2019 Passport in Time explorations at Midewin.
• Tuesday April 7: “New Perspectives on Bison in Illinois Country,” presented by Alan D. Harn, Curator Emeritus of Anthropology at the Illinois State Museum. Learn how this site has opened a unique and clear window into ancient life and bison in Illinois.
• Thursday, April 23: “Tallgrass Prairie Restoration Effects on Snake Communities in Northern Illinois,” presented by Grace Wu, master's student at University of Illinois. Wu will discuss the abundance and diversity of the snake species within Midewin’s 3,000 acres of restoration.
Registration is required. Call 815-423-6370 or e-mail SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!