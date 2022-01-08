BRADLEY — In the wake of tragedy and heartache across an entire community comes a small spark of light — an opportunity to teach humanity and empathy in the classroom.
That was the idea at Bradley Central Middle School this week, as seventh-grade social studies teacher Scott Bright pledged to let his students shave his head bald if they pulled together to raise money for the Bradley Police Department in honor of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey.
The goal was to raise at least $500, and by the end of the week, students raised nearly $1,000.
On Friday, the few students who brought in the biggest donations got the privilege of giving Mr. Bright his new hairdo in Principal Mark Kohl’s office.
Then, Bright walked into the seventh-grade lunch period to surprise the rest of the class with his new look.
“Our kids are nothing short of amazing,” Bright said. “We have a lot of kids who don’t have a lot of money; yet, they are selflessly donating to something more than themselves. It’s special.”
Bright said he talked with his students about the Dec. 29 shooting of the two officers; with Bradley being such a small community, most had already heard what happened.
The school staff wanted to come up with a quick way to raise money that would make students excited to get involved.
When Bright told his students about his fundraising idea, they eagerly jumped on board and could be heard talking about the endeavor at lunch and in the hallways.
“Half of it is, yeah, they want to see my head shaved, but the other half of it is because of the absolute tragedy,” he said. “These kids are learning just a little bit at a time how to be a better human being.”
He also imparted to his students that if their project could put a smile on the face of an officer or one of the family members of Rittmanic or Bailey — even for half a second — their effort would be all the more worthwhile.
“The best lesson I can teach these kids can’t be taught in a book,” Bright said. “If I can teach them empathy and compassion for others in this dark world, then I have done my job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.