BOURBONNAIS — Management of the public transit system said service has been scaled back, in part because of riders who are riding buses for no apparent reason and causing problems as well.
Rob Hoffmann, CEO of River Valley Metro Mass Transit, said since the “stay at home” mandate was issued and rides became free as a result, the system has experienced issues with problem riders.
Hoffmann said Metro is seeing large groups of people who are riding for long periods with no apparent purpose for their trip. System management also has seen disruptive behavior that it has not normally experienced.
“We have taken every step possible to make our services as safe as possible for our customers. We have remained open to assure our customers can meet their personal essential needs or to get to essential employment,” Hoffmann said.
“We are not here to provide an entertainment venue for those that choose to violate the governor’s order. Anyone choosing to ride Metro for non-essential trips will be asked to leave the bus and banned for the remainder of the day,” he said.
Hoffmann said anyone who violates the ban will be subject to trespassing charges.
“If these measures do not work, we will have to review further reductions of service,” he said.
Regarding service, traditional fixed route Monday through Saturday service will conclude at 7 p.m., rather than its normal 9:30 p.m. These changes went into effect this week. Sunday service concludes at 4 p.m.
Metro has reduced its Monday through Friday service to Midway Airport, to two morning trips and two afternoon trip. Weekend service to Midway has been suspended.
Service to University Park has been suspended.
In addition, the Metro Plus ADA/Paratransit service will end at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday service will remain the same.
