Service on all local River Valley Metro buses, including Metro Plus, will be extended on New Year’s Eve. Buses will run until 2 a.m. so the community can celebrate the new year and arrive home safely.
In addition, rides on all River Valley Metro buses will be free on New Year’s Eve beginning at 8 p.m.
On New Year’s Day, all buses will use Sunday routes and schedules.
River Valley Metro Mass Transit District serves the urbanized area of Kankakee County with more than 350 bus stops on 11 routes.— Daily Journal staff report
