Daily Journal staff report
The Olivet Nazarene University School of Music will present its 84th annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The performance will be held at Centennial Chapel and doors open at 6 p.m. The public is welcome and tickets are free but must be reserved at olivet.edu/tickets.
Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741, the oratorio features scriptural text and follows the life of Christ. The performance will include Olivet’s full symphonic orchestra and combined choirs.
The date of the event was listed incorrectly on Page A5 of the Wednesday edition and Page A2 of the Thursday edition of the Daily Journal.
