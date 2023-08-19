Merlin Karlock, one of the most influential businessmen, community leaders and philanthropists, has left an unmistakable impact and imprint on the Kankakee County community.

Karlock, the founder of Bourbonnais-based Municipal Trust & Savings Bank, a member of the board that would found Kankakee Community College and developer of a Bourbonnais country club and golf course, died Wednesday. He was 92.

“He could see the good in people and he believed in them,” said Cathy Boicken, today’s president of Municipal Bank. “Things changed over the years, and regulations have had a huge impact on tabletop deals, but to this day, there are times I think, ‘Merlin would have done this,’ and I go with it.

