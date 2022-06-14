...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
between 106 and 110.
* WHERE...Ogle, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, Northern Cook, Central
Cook and Southern Cook Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The organizers of Merchant Street MusicFest released a teaser of the Kankakee festival’s music lineup for July 29 and 30.
It will take place at the Harold and Jean Miner Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee.
More musicians and details will be released closer to the festival date.
Sixteen of the listed performers are local acts, according to the event’s Facebook page, @MerchantStreetMusicFest.
Presale tickets are available for purchase at the third floor adult services desk at the Kankakee Public Library until 7 p.m. July 28. Tickets cost $8 for one day and $15 for both festival days. Cash or credit card is accepted. Tickets will cost $10 per day at the gate during the event, cash only.
