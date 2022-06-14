The organizers of Merchant Street MusicFest released a teaser of the Kankakee festival’s music lineup for July 29 and 30.

It will take place at the Harold and Jean Miner Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee.

More musicians and details will be released closer to the festival date.

Sixteen of the listed performers are local acts, according to the event’s Facebook page, @MerchantStreetMusicFest.

Presale tickets are available for purchase at the third floor adult services desk at the Kankakee Public Library until 7 p.m. July 28. Tickets cost $8 for one day and $15 for both festival days. Cash or credit card is accepted. Tickets will cost $10 per day at the gate during the event, cash only.

