Music, warm weather and more than enough music will be on the menu for those heading to downtown Kankakee for the annual Merchant Street MusicFest.

Temperatures are forecasted for the upper 90s today, and on Saturday temps are to reach the mid 80s and there is no rain on the radar.

What is on the radar are four stages jam packed with musical performers for the Friday and Saturday event in the Harold & Jean Minor Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave.

Recommended for you