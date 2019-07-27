The Daily Journal staff report
The Merchant Street MusicFest began Friday and continues today in downtown Kankakee.
The festival grounds will be open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. today, and the beginning of the day will be centered on family entertainment. The MusicFest KidsZone will be in operation from 2 to 5 p.m., and children ages 10 and under will be admitted free during those hours to take part in a variety of activities. The regular cost to enter is $5.
The various merchants and vendors on site will serve patrons throughout the day with a variety of food, beverages and handcrafted art available.
Music performances will take place on three stages. The schedule is as follows:
Merchant Street Stage
2-2:40 p.m. — Morning Star Voices of Worship
3-3:40 p.m. — Sound Z + the Maroon Misfitz
4-5 p.m. — Cosmic Rewind Band
5:20-6:20 p.m. — Kings of the Lobby
6:40-7:40 p.m. — Aztec Sun
8-9:10 p.m. — Matt Yeager + The South Side Social Club
9:30-11 p.m. — All-4-One
Hill Stage
2:10-2:50 p.m. — DeMasta
3:10-4:10 p.m. — Kevin Prchal + the Wheeling Birds
4:30-5:30 p.m. — The Foxies
5:50-6:50 p.m. — Alanna Royale
7:10-8:10 p.m. — Mathias + the Pirates
8:30-9:30 p.m. — Boulevards
9:50-10:50 p.m. — Mr. Blotto
Platform Stage
2:20-3:30 p.m. — The Smokers
3:50-4:50 p.m. — Crawford’s Daughter
5:10-6:10 p.m. — Fox Crossing Stringband
6:30-7:30 p.m. — John Primer + the Real Deal
7:50-9 p.m. — Rockin’ Johnny Burgin
9:20-10:40 p.m. — Luke Winslow-King Trio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!