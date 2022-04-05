April is Autism Awareness Month and Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism is celebrating with an exhibit presented by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County.
“An Inside Look at Outsider Art” by Kankakee County native Louis S. Walker Jr. debuted this past weekend, and will be on display through April 14. Weekday hours are noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gallery is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
The eldest of four children, Walker’s mother moved them from Chicago to Spinning Wheel Road and the Forest Valley Church community in Pembroke Township when he was 8. That is when he began to draw. He did not finish high school and, in the late ‘70s, returned to Chicago and began his version of outsider art, which has been described as raw, vibrant, geometric, patterning and expressing an African-American urban perspective.
As Walker explained, “A dream will be an echo in my brain that triggers a drawing, which comes into the world because it seeps away from me through my hands onto the paper.”
Walker was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Minneapolis, leaving him 70 percent disabled. He returned to Kankakee County and resides at Momence Meadows Nursing Center.
The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism believes the art industry and community provide opportunities for autistic persons to achieve and be productive in society. Janice Miller, the Gallery’s Director, recognizes Walker’s “naïve” art as especially inspiring to her autistic artists.
In addition to this exhibit, the gallery — which exists to advance the careers of American artists with a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder by presenting their works of art to the public — also will host the following events throughout the month of April:
• Arts and Crafts with Friends: From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
• Cosmic Jam: From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16
• Opening reception for The Strange and Unusual Art: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 22
• Lego Mania: From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29
The gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-685-9057.
