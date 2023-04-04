Mental Health Network

Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, speaks Friday during a Mental Health Network of Kankakee County round table presentation at Kankakee Community College on Friday. The event focused on the upcoming referendum measure for a .25-cent sales tax in the county, which will be on the April 4 general election ballot. The .25-cent sales tax is estimated to generate about $3 million annually to be dedicated solely for mental health services for Kankakee County residents, and will not be applied as a tax on basic needs such as groceries, medicine and registered vehicles.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

A dozen or so mental health advocates gathered Tuesday night in the B. Harley Bradley House on Harrison Avenue in Kankakee, hoping for a positive result in the countywide referendum in the consolidated election.

They were denied, losing with 5,635 no votes to 3,214 yes votes — garnering just more than 36% of the vote.

"This is so sad," said Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. "It was not meant to be. We tried."

