The Mental Health Network of Kankakee County knows it has a tall task in convincing voters to OK a .25-cent sales tax in the county in the April 4 general election.

A gathering of approximately 35 mental health advocates huddled Friday morning in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College to map the plan. They’ve all bought in, but now the network needs to persuade voters to do the same.

“We pay one way or another,” said Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. “… As State’s Attorney [Jim] Rowe said, ‘This is not just a public health crisis, it’s a safety crisis.’ So we’re going to pay one way or another. If we are preventive, we play a lot less than if we’re reacting to a situation.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

