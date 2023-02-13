...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 9
ft occasionally to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Rhonda Showers, founder of the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County, speaks during the network's presentation at Kankakee Community College on Friday about the upcoming referendum measure for a .25-cent sales tax in the county, which will be on the April 4 general election ballot. The .25-cent sales tax is estimated to generate about $3 million annually to be dedicated solely for mental health services for Kankakee County residents, and will not be applied as a tax on basic needs such as groceries, medicine and registered vehicles.
The Mental Health Network of Kankakee County knows it has a tall task in convincing voters to OK a .25-cent sales tax in the county in the April 4 general election.
A gathering of approximately 35 mental health advocates huddled Friday morning in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College to map the plan. They’ve all bought in, but now the network needs to persuade voters to do the same.
“We pay one way or another,” said Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. “… As State’s Attorney [Jim] Rowe said, ‘This is not just a public health crisis, it’s a safety crisis.’ So we’re going to pay one way or another. If we are preventive, we play a lot less than if we’re reacting to a situation.”
The tax won’t apply to basic needs like groceries, medicine and registered vehicles.
Those items will not be taxed.
The Mental Health Network presented some sobering statistics when it comes to mental health services.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental illness each year. More than 1.75 million adults in Illinois have a mental health condition.
Also, one in six U.S. youth age 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year, and in Illinois, 140,000 youths age 12-17 have depression. Of the 486,00 adults in Illinois who did not receive mental health care, 33.2% did not because of costs.
Closer to home, for every one mental health provider in Kankakee County, there are 660 residents.
“That’s not for every one psychiatrist, or for every one therapist,” said Rhonda Showers, founder of the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County. “There are a wide array of mental health providers in the field. And it is a multidisciplinary field to where many people need more than one provider as part of their treatment. So those numbers really stack up when you begin to think of the treatment process.”
The Mental Health Network’s rallying motto is: ¼ cent for Mental Health. The ¼-cent works out to one penny for every $4 spent — equal to a large coffee at your favorite national brand coffee shop or for the cost of a cheeseburger.
“If you want to take that out a little further, that’s 25 cents on the $100 of school clothes that you purchase for your kids or $100 worth of retail,” Showers said. … So just when you break it down, it really is a minuscule thing.”
The .25-cent sales tax is estimated to generate about $3 million annually to be dedicated solely for mental health services for county residents. That $3 million will give the Mental Health Network local funding, local control, long-term solutions and everyone contributes.
Showers said those points are essential in fostering continued mental health care in Kankakee County.
“We know that sometimes the state doesn’t pass a budget, and then it doesn’t pay out on those grants that it promised and our services struggle,” she said. “So these funds are going to be generated locally, and they will stay local to be available when the state and the federal government change their priorities, don’t pass a budget or they move on to other things or just cut funding. So those funds are going to be stable, and they’re going to stay here.”
The mental health advocates will be spreading the word person-to-person to vote “Yes” on the referendum ballot on April 4. The network will use social media, window signs in local homes and businesses and a few billboards. It’s all part of the network’s ballot initiative.
Baron implored those in attendance for their support to talk with people in their neighborhood they live and at work to spread the word, and to help secure funding for the cause to get the referendum passed.
“We need help with everything,” she said. “We really want to have a countywide network out there. … It’s going to be a sprint. There are political people in the room, and they know that we’re like insane trying to run a countywide campaign in two months. But we are insane. We work in mental health, so that doesn’t deter us. We need your help to contact people.”
The Mental Health Network will be holding another organizational meeting from 5-6:30 p.m. today at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in the Franco Conference Center.
If the referendum passes, it would increase the county sales tax in unincorporated areas to 6.5%, up from 6.25%. The .25% would also be added to the tax rate in each city or village in the county, so the sales tax in Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee would increase from 8.25% to 8.5%. It would increase to 6.5% in Manteno.
Also, a community health board will be established by the County Board within 60 days of the vote if the referendum passes. The new board will oversee the funds.
“We’re not going to decide who’s on the board,” Baron said. “We will obviously advocate on behalf of the constituents that we work with.”
