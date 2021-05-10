KANKAKEE — In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Peoples Church announced it will partner with representatives from NAMI ILLINOIS for its May roundtable. The event will be 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 14, in the dining center at Riverside Hospital, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is a grassroots organization founded to provide advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. The event is titled “A Healing State of Mind: Moving From Crisis to Recovery for All.”
These roundtables are for the entire community to engage with mental health providers. The introductory presentation is designed for people and families looking for support groups, educators, faith leaders, business owners and HR managers, civic leaders, first responders, media, artists and social service providers.
To allow for social distancing, this meeting is restricted to 50 people. The event is free but advance registration is required, as will be wearing a mask. Before entering the hospital’s dining area, temperatures will be checked at the volunteer station in the foyer.
Tickets and additional information available at bit.ly/3eqIu5G.
