BRADLEY — While a development timeline has not yet been identified, a new Menards store in Bradley could be under construction yet this year.
At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved the needed special use permits requested by store ownership to construct a new store immediately south of the existing store, which opened in 1994.
Mayor Mike Watson said after the meeting that store officials have not given an indication as to the timeframe for the construction of the 202,990-square-foot store.
The location for the future store is currently being used for agriculture, he noted. The new store has been a point of conversation for a couple years, dating back to January 2019.
Based in Eau Claire, Wis., the company recently received approval from the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a new store on a 26-acre plot just south of the current location.
The company is seeking a new location so it can greatly expand its garden center and outdoor lumber yard area.
In addition to its own development, the company would have 4 acres of property immediately west of its proposed 400-vehicle parking lot. This acreage would be divided into two smaller plots and be available for other business developments. The company said no arrangements have been made as yet for uses of that land.
Concerning the existing Menards site, the company says it would be used as a storage area for at least a short amount of time, but the goal would be to sell the site.
The new store location will be almost directly east of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store, a chief competitor of Menards.
