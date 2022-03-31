Having served honorably and well in the Navy, Ray Olley returned from World War II in 1946.
A quartermaster and signalman aboard LSM-311, Olley had participated in combat landings throughout the Pacific. LSM stood for Landing Ship Medium. It was a boat big enough to transport up to five tanks or nine DUKWs into beach assaults. The DUKW was commonly known as a Duck, an amphibious craft that could float like a boat and motor down a road. You can still see handfuls of them at tourist attractions around lakes.
Olley’s Pacific tours were anything but a tourist opportunity though.
At the battle of Leyte Gulf, Olley was in action as General Douglas MacArthur went ashore as he “returned” to the Philippines on Oct. 20, 1944. That site is commemorated today as a Philippine National Park with replicas of MacArthur and Philippine President Sergio Osmena striding ashore in the surf.
In action, Olley’s boat was strafed by Japanese planes. He was untouched, but the man next to him was killed.
But while he came home with no physical wound, Olley had what would later be diagnosed as PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). PTSD would not be officially recognized until 1980.
In World War I, it had been known as “shell shock.” In World War II, it was “combat fatigue.” It was little understood and often ignored by mainstream media.
Olley lived to be 97 before dying on July 4, 2020. He had been one of five brothers who served in World War II. Olley was married to Maryjane for 73 years before her death in 2020. The chaplain of American Legion Post 755 and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Olley was also a longtime volunteer at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno.
Now a group of citizens, spearheaded by Bourbonnais Physical Therapist JoJo Sayson, wants to create a local memorial to the tragedy of PTSD. Olley would be the face of the memorial, but the committee wants it understood that he is a “symbol of a much larger issue.”
The exact design of the memorial is still a work in progress. It could be a statue or it could be a bronze plaque. Either way, plans now call for a likeness of Olley, as well as a representation of a dog, Elinore.
Adding to the pain of PTSD, pooch Elinore was a tragedy all her own. Adopted as a stray in New Guinea as the ship’s mascot, Elinore was a canine companion for Olley. An unknown shipmate cruelly tossed the dog overboard one night. So the proposed memorial will also include a representation of Elinore, honoring the many dogs who have served in various ways in the armed forces.
Eric Peterson is an Afghan war vet who also befriended Olley. He’s on the memorial committee. Peterson is the founder and CEO of Project Headspace and Timing, a nonprofit designed to promote positive mental health practices among veterans.
Peterson and Olley had a mutual interest in PTSD. In Olley’s obituary in the Daily Journal, Peterson said Olley had spoken at his first event “and pretty much anything we ever did after. The kindness of his soul was felt within seconds of speaking to the man.”
Sayson and Olley became friends while working on charitable causes together. Olley returned to the Philippines in 1988. Saddened by the poverty still there, he raised funds to help.
A graduate in physical therapy from the Royal Pontifical University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines and a Lt. Commander for the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, Sayson appreciated Olley’s connection with that land. He worked diligently to get Olley Philippine medals for the liberation of that country. The medals were presented to Olley’s family.
While the exact design of the memorial remains uncertain, Sayson and the committee want it to be inclusive rather than exclusive. There is likely to be a commemorative brick program, a way of raising funds as well as including many other veterans.
Sayson says he hopes the memorial “tells a story.” He wants it to be a site where children will learn and the community will come together. Having Olley’s likeness, Sayson says, will help to tell the story. The exact cost of the memorial will depend on the final design.
The location, also, is still to be determined. The hope is to have it in a spot where it can be seen, easily accessed and not forgotten.
Once the final design and location are set, there is an active committee to seek sponsorships and donations. A list of the board of directors, spokespersons, committee members and fundraisers can be found at rayolleymemorial.com. The group will be raising funds and awareness at an upcoming monster truck show in Peotone.
Marine veteran Brian Zasada will head up “Boots on the Ground,” the knock-on-doors for donations group. Trina Parks, the first African-American Bond girl has volunteered to be an official spokesperson. Annika Bennion, Miss Montana Outstanding Teen, appears in a poster for the memorial. In an homage piece, she wears the garb of Rosie the Riveter, as she tells people “We Can Build It.”
