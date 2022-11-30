Terry Memenga

Terry Memenga, new village of Bourbonnais public works director.

 Daily Journal/Lee Provost

BRADLEY — Terry Memenga’s job title and duties will remain the same. He will still be working within Kankakee County.

However, the Bradley Public Works director since July 2017 will be changing addresses and will hold that job title in Bourbonnais.

Memenga will be taking over the duties of the Bourbonnais Department of Public Works beginning Dec. 14.

