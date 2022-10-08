Solar Farm (copy)

The solar farm on Splear Road in rural Kankakee is one of a growing number of solar farms in Kankakee County. Another solar farm is planned for Essex.

KANKAKEE — A 1,670 acre commercial solar farm — with an estimated investment of $500 million — slated for Essex and Salina townships in western Kankakee County cleared its first hurdle Thursday.

After a nearly four-hour public hearing in the Kankakee Public Library, the Kankakee County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved the special use permit for the proposed 300 megawatt solar farm.

The energy harnessed by the solar farm would be sold to power companies, such as ComEd.

