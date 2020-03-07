Three town hall meetings are set for next week to address issues, concerns and reasons associated with the proposed expansion of the Kankakee River Conservancy District.
A referendum is on the March 17 ballot for Kankakee County voters who live within 1 to 2 miles of the river. If approved, those residents would begin paying an additional property tax. The tax is already being paid by residents within the current district, which exists along 8 miles of the river between the Indiana-Illinois state line and Momence.
That tax rate is .07552 per $100 of assessed valuation.
According to the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, about 24,000 of the county’s 66,000 registered voters will be eligible to vote for or against the referendum in primary election. If approved, the district would travel along the approximate 45 miles the Kankakee River flows through the county.
If approved, the property tax would generate about $450,000 annually and cost the owner of a house valued at $100,000 about $24 a year.
The goal behind expanding the taxing district is to generate money to begin dealing with the ever-growing flooding issues connected to the river, Andy Wheeler said. Wheeler is the Kankakee County Board chairman, but the referendum is not a county initiative. The referendum is the being pursued by a group of citizens.
The money is largely being eyed for local matching funds needed to help secure state or federal grants, Wheeler has stated previously.
The first town hall meeting, hosted by Wheeler, will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kankakee Boat Club, 1586 Cobb Boulevard, Kankakee.
The second town hall, hosted by Kankakee County Board members Colton Ekhoff and Tinker Parker, will 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Momence City Hall, 29 N. Dixie Highway, Momence.
The third town hall, hosted by Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump, will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aroma Park Boat Club, 199 Board Club Road, Aroma Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!