Diamond Point Park

This spring and summer, the usual adult softball leagues at the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Diamond Point Park will not take place after the cancellations of the men’s, church and co-ed leagues.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais’ Economic and Community Development committee meets Tuesday with the topic of Diamond Point Complex.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 W. Main St. NW.

“This will give everyone a chance to see where the project can go; what is best for the community,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said.

