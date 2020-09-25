KANKAKEE — Through a partnership with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, the Kankakee Public Library will host a Registered Nurse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 201 E. Merchant St.
The nurse will offer specialized aid, including but not limited to: referrals to healthcare providers and community resources such as employment, food pantries, behavioral health services and more; assistance with applying for benefits; and confidential consultations and assessments.
For more information, contact Deb Caise at deb.caise@amitahealthcare.org or 815-937-2480.
