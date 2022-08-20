In addition to popcorn and other treats, movie-goers at Paramount Theatre and Meadowview Theatre in Kankakee may soon be able to add an alcoholic beverage to their enjoyment while watching a movie on the big screen. A move to gain permission to offer the sale of canned alcoholic beverages is likely headed to the Kankakee City Council in September.
KANKAKEE — Moviegoers in Kankakee may soon be able to add something new to their entertainment menu.
Classic Cinemas ownership — which operate the seven movie theaters at Meadowview Theatre in the Shoppes at Meadowview complex, and five screens at the Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave. — appear to be on its way to adding alcohol beverages as an option for those watching a movie on the big screen.
Chris Johnson, CEO of Downers Grove-based Classic Cinemas, recently brought his plans to the Kankakee City Council’s License & Franchise Committee meeting, and it appears the concept may soon gain approval from the full city council.
Johnson said under the timeline he is operating, sales of an assortment of canned beer, wine and cocktails will be available at the locations before year’s end.
He said the beverages will be available for all the movie theaters regardless of the rating of the movie being presented.
Classic Cinemas operates 16 locations and 137 movie screens in the Northern Illinois region.
Johnson said this move regarding refreshments is the last of three upgrades which Classic Cinemas began a few years ago.
The company’s first phase of upgrades included the recliner-style seating. The second phase was the installation of new screens along with image and sound system technologies.
The third phase, he said, revolves around the offering of adult beverages.
Mayor Chris Curtis said alcohol sales at theaters is a rather common practice.
“I don’t know if it’s any different than going to White Sox game and having a beer,” he said.
The sales will be allowed only leading up to the movie and during the movie. Sales will not be allowed during times when movies are not showing. Patrons will not be allowed to leave the theater building with the alcohol, Johnson said.
Basically, Alderman Larry Osenga, who chairs the licensing committee, said people will not be allowed to enter the theater, purchase an alcoholic beverage and then walk out of the building.
Final details are still being crafted, but Johnson anticipates perhaps three varieties of beer, three or four of wine and maybe three or so options of spirits.
“We are trying to get up with the times here,” he said. “We have to provide the offerings the people want.”
He said a “bar-like” setting will not be part of the proposed offerings.
“At the most, I would think someone would get a drink as they are walking in,” Johnson said. “I don’t see people getting up during the movie. It’s a complement to the experience. We are trying to stay up with the times.”
Once ownership gains city approval, they will need to gain a state liquor license. The company will then set up with a distributor and install some type of cooler system.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
