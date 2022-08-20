Alcohol sales at the movies (copy)

In addition to popcorn and other treats, movie-goers at Paramount Theatre and Meadowview Theatre in Kankakee may soon be able to add an alcoholic beverage to their enjoyment while watching a movie on the big screen. A move to gain permission to offer the sale of canned alcoholic beverages is likely headed to the Kankakee City Council in September.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Moviegoers in Kankakee may soon be able to add something new to their entertainment menu.

Classic Cinemas ownership — which operate the seven movie theaters at Meadowview Theatre in the Shoppes at Meadowview complex, and five screens at the Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave. — appear to be on its way to adding alcohol beverages as an option for those watching a movie on the big screen.

Chris Johnson, CEO of Downers Grove-based Classic Cinemas, recently brought his plans to the Kankakee City Council’s License & Franchise Committee meeting, and it appears the concept may soon gain approval from the full city council.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you