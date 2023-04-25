Alee Rashenskas was a sophomore shortstop for the Bishop McNamara Catholic High School softball team when the program started its now-annual Purple Day cancer fundraiser in 2011.

On Saturday, things came full circle for Rashenskas when she helped organize the long-standing tradition as the head coach this season, as the team held the 2023 version of Purple Day during Saturday morning’s home game against Clifton’s Central High School.

The Fightin’ Irish got a gem in the circle from Kloie Cole and saw their bats sizzle through the cold weather to the tune of a 10-0 win in six innings, but the final score wasn’t the number anyone was worried about Saturday — the focus was more so on the almost $1,000 the two area schools raised for the American Cancer Society.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

