Bishop McNamara Catholic School will host its fourth annual Gratitude Drive-Thru from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at all three of its campuses.
The event provides a free grab-and-go breakfast for all first responders and veterans who care to partake. McNamara’s schools are located at 324 E. Marsile St. in Bourbonnais; 247 N. Center Ave, in Bradley; and 550 W. Brookmont Blvd. in Kankakee.
Holy Grounds Cafe is providing items for the event.
