Known as being a “self-made man,” Richard “Dick” McHie would have never been accused of failing to share the vast amount of resources he accumulated over the course of his life.
In fact, the McHie name will live on within the Kankakee County community for generations to come as his name adorns the 2,500-seat gymnasium on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University — McHie Arena — within the 67,000-square-foot Leslie Parrott Convocation Athletic Center.
McHie died Friday at Miller Healthcare. He was 86. McHie is survived by his wife, Aline.
McHie was the first major donor for the construction of the $4.2 million facility on ONU’s Bourbonnais campus which played a pivotal role in the project becoming a reality and opening in late 1990.
A lifelong friend of Leslie Parrott, who had been the longtime ONU president prior to the 30-year tenure of John Bowling, the two men often shared breakfast or lunch together at the former Little Corporal restaurant in the Meadowview Shopping Center in Kankakee.
They built a strong bond, and the relationship eventually made McHie and Aline a constant presence on the school’s campus. The couple attended nearly every basketball game at the school and often traveled to distant destinations to watch the Tigers play.
“Dick and Aline were just loyal, diehard fans of not only the basketball team, but the school in general,” said Gary Griffin, the school’s former director of university relations. “It’s one thing to donate money, but they lived out their commitment.”
Griffin said the couple were such a presence they became not only friends with the student-athletes, but their parents as well.
“They became like family to so many of them,” Griffin said.
Although the main structure had been named in Parrott’s honor, Parrott was able to find an appropriate place where the McHie name could hold place — the school’s gymnasium.
In a 1990 interview, Parrott said the choice was obvious.
At that same time, McHie said they wanted to help some entity, and he had been looking in the school’s direction. He said he was well aware from his time on the campus the school was after a new gym, but the money was slow in coming.
“We wanted the money to go where it would do some good and last a long time,” he said.
He noted he had been asked many times why he would donate such a large amount — $250,000. He said he never gave it a second thought.
“When you give away a lot of money, some people don’t understand. But there are a lot of good people out there, and we just like to help people,” he explained at the time.
A lifelong salesman, McHie retired in August 1990 from Quincy-based MoorMan Manufacturing Co., an animal feed business. He had been a part of the company for 26 years. McHie had previously held sales positions with other companies.
A lifelong county resident, McHie grew up just east of Kankakee. Oddly enough, he was a high school dropout, having fallen behind in school due to a severe hearing loss as the result of a childhood illness.
He later admitted leaving school was one of the biggest mistakes he made in his life. In later life he sought to correct that mistake by counseling youth against leaving high school without a diploma.
David Pickering, an ONU executive vice president and chief financial officer, simply stated McHie was a humble servant.
He noted the McHie couple — for perhaps 15 to 20 years — have annually honored a “behind the scenes” employee during the school’s chapel service with a cash gift for their outstanding effort. The honor to an employee such as a member of the cleaning crew, plumber or carpenter, is known as the McHie Service Award.
“The McHies never looked for recognition,” Pickering said. “They wanted to do things quietly. They are like your grandparents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.