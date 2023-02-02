...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds up to 30 kt and significant waves to 10
ft occasionally to 13 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Dr. Stonewall McCuiston was recently appointed to Chief Medical Officer for Riverside Healthcare.
KANKAKEE — Dr. Stonewall McCuiston, who has been a physician in Kankakee County for 35 years, is the new chief medical officer at Riverside Medical Center.
McCuiston officially started his new duties Jan. 1. But eager to get started, he unofficially began some of the work in November and December.
In his new role, he will work with physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and nurses to make them aware of changes in regulations and insurance policies while working to improve clinical processes at the hospital. He will be involved in the process of recruiting new physicians, too, by interviewing them.
Overall, Riverside has 407 physicians and 127 advanced medical personnel, including nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants.
“The doctors are doing high-quality work,” McCuiston said. “We need to make sure they are being recognized for it.”
That means, he explained, documenting patients well, so that like patients are compared when health care is evaluated. It also means improving communication so patients understand their own illnesses.
“A good physician,” he said, “must be compassionate, willing to learn and keep their patients first.”
McCuiston said he was honored to be elevated to his new role.
“I have been happy at Riverside,” he said. “I like them, and they like me.”
He adds that Riverside has treated his family very well. McCuiston’s mother, Annie, died in 2018 after two years of failing health. He remembers both the good care and the good caring she received.
McCuiston was inspired to become a doctor by his mother. For 30 years, she cared for an aunt with multiple sclerosis. Playing with a doctor’s bag when physicians treated his aunt was a childhood memory for McCuiston.
He graduated from South Shore High School in Chicago and went on to a medical focus program at Grinnell College, a small private school in Iowa. He then graduated from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, the oldest Black medical school in the country. He was a resident in internal and pediatric medicine in Cook County. He was recruited in July 1989 to come to Riverside.
In 2018, Riverside named McCuiston as its Samaritan of the Year, the hospital’s highest award for community service.
In addition to his work at the main hospital, McCuiston has provided health care for more than 30 years to residents of Hopkins Park, seeing them at the Riverside Community Health Center, 3400 S. Main St., Hopkins Park. He will continue doing that on the first and third Mondays of the month, turning no one away.
“We don’t count who comes in,” he once said, “and we stay until we are done.”
McCuiston is the father of five in a blended family. The influence of family is important.
Stonewall is not a nickname. He was named after his father.
He has been active in the community. He has played Santa Claus many times, including at the Garden of Prayer Youth Center. He has been a judge at the Teen Idol competition at the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival and at the Miss Kankakee pageant. He’s a volunteer board member for Kankakee Teen Court. He’s played the clarinet and baritone sax.
He has been active with the Memory Walk and the Top Cops vs. Top Docs basketball game. Both events raised money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
His role now means he will continue to mentor younger physicians. He has spoken at career days about medical professions and has been shadowed by youths considering the medical field.
“We have a shortage in health care,” he said. There is a shortage in nursing, in other health-related fields and in the ranks of doctors. Urologists are needed, surgeons are needed and primary care doctors. The need for primary care doctors may become more acute as the population ages.
He’s aware, too, that these days many seem skeptical about health care advice in the pandemic age.
“You can’t take it personally,” he said. “Education means having open communication. You can’t politicize it.”
