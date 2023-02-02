Dr. Stonewall McCuiston (copy)

Dr. Stonewall McCuiston was recently appointed to Chief Medical Officer for Riverside Healthcare. 

 Riverside Medical Center

KANKAKEE — Dr. Stonewall McCuiston, who has been a physician in Kankakee County for 35 years, is the new chief medical officer at Riverside Medical Center.

McCuiston officially started his new duties Jan. 1. But eager to get started, he unofficially began some of the work in November and December.

In his new role, he will work with physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and nurses to make them aware of changes in regulations and insurance policies while working to improve clinical processes at the hospital. He will be involved in the process of recruiting new physicians, too, by interviewing them.

Recommended for you