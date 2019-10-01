Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong is passing up the opportunity to apply for the soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat held by Democrat Toi Hutchinson.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Anthony DeLuca says he is interested in the position.
By state law, Democratic Party leaders in Hutchinson’s 40th District get to choose her replacement. She announced last week she was resigning to take a state job.
In her monthly video late last week, Wells-Armstrong, a Democrat, responded to a question sent to her about the pending departure of Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields. The resident wanted to know whether she would vie for the job.
Wells-Armstrong, who has experience working for congressmen, said she was committed to her job as mayor and would not enter her name for the Senate position.
Former state Rep. Lisa Dugan, D-Bradley, told the Daily Journal late last week she would not apply for Hutchinson’s position.
In an interview Monday, state DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, said he was looking at the Senate position. His 80th District makes up half of Hutchinson’s; the other half is Kankakee Republican Lindsay Parkhurst’s 79th.
“Right now, I’m doing my due diligence. That’s where I’m at,” DeLuca said.
He was mayor of Chicago Heights for six years and a member of the Bloom Township High School Board for eight years. For much of his career, he was director of operations for Skyline Disposal Co., a third-generation family business.
He said his office has provided good service to constituents.
“Constituent services are often overlooked,” DeLuca said. “I have taken a professional, responsible approach.”
Hutchinson is resigning because Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has appointed her to coordinate the state’s recreational marijuana efforts. She will make $220,000 in her new job.
While Hutchinson spearheaded the bill to legalize marijuana, DeLuca voted against the measure.
In the spring, he attracted a lot of media attention when he cracked an egg in a frying pan during a speech on the House floor.
“I want to leave an image for you. You see this? This is your brain. There it is folks. This is your brain on drugs,” he said.
In an interview, he noted he supported the criminal justice component of the bill, but because it included marijuana legalization, he voted against the entire package.
DeLuca generally votes with the Democrats, including the measures this year to enact a progressive income tax and a hike to the gas tax to pay for road projects.
He has always voted for Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, as House speaker. Asked about this support, he said, “When you say I voted for Speaker Madigan, yes, that is true. But there was one Democrat running for speaker. There were no other candidates to vote for.”
Asked whether he has always identified as a Democrat, DeLuca responded, “I have never run for office as a Republican.”
In a bipartisan tradition, the appointment process typically is secretive and the party discourages others from challenging its selection in the next election.
John Willard, chairman of the Kankakee County Democratic Party, said party leaders in the area plan to hold public meetings with the candidates for the position, but members of the public will not get to ask questions of the candidates. He said this process follows a local tradition.
The meetings might be elsewhere in the district, Willard said.
The 40th Senate District is strongly Democratic, with Hutchinson running unopposed in 2016.
Willard said he assumed DeLuca would vie for the position, saying he talked to him “very briefly” in the last few days.
“I’m sure there will be a lot of folks interested,” he said.
