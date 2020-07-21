MOMENCE — For the second straight Momence City Council meeting Mayor Chuck Steele was not in attendance on Monday.
Alderman David Cook was appointed to take on the mayor’s role for the evening. He said he doesn’t know why Steele wasn’t there for the meeting, one where the city’s $3.5 million annual budget was discussed and approved.
“There was no reason given,” said Cook after the meeting.
According to the Illinois Municipal Code, mayors are to preside over council meetings, and part of his or her duties is to take part in the discussions. It’s unclear what the council can do if the mayor continues to remain absent.
“I don’t know what that is, but we’ll have to explore that,” Cook said.
The last meeting Steele attended was on June 15 when he addressed the council shortly after it convened. The Daily Journal obtained an audio recording of the meeting.
During the meeting, Steele said he was upset about a June 9 Black Lives Matter protest that marched in front of his residence and that council member Rebekah Cope-Evers participated in the rally.
“I asked Rebekah Cope-Evers for her resignation today,” Steele said at that meeting. “She got involved with protesters and the whole thing stinks. It’s ‘Our town is racist, our mayor is racist, our police is racist.’ And if that’s the way she wants to think, that it’s OK to represent this community, I will suggest she get the hell out of here. If you think that way about this community, then you need to leave.”
More words were exchanged, and Steele asked why Cope-Evers brought the protesters to Momence. He left the meeting shortly after the exchange.
Cope-Evers said she had nothing to do with the planning of the protest and wasn’t in attendance when the protesters marched to the mayor’s residence.
“I would never have taken my 8-year-old daughter there if I thought it was anything other than standing up to show support for black people in the community,” said Cope-Evers at the June 15 meeting. “That is all. It was not an attack on the mayor, it was not an attack on police. ... It is time to say what we feel about how people of color have been mistreated all across this country for a long time. And that is why I was there.”
Mya Hendrix, who organized the June rally and a rally before the July 6 council meeting, spoke during the citizen forum of Monday’s meeting. She was hoping to address Steele about statements he’s made and was disappointed he wasn’t in attendance.
“This is unacceptable for our elected official,” Hendrix said. “... No response is still a response. The public has not been able to talk to him about these things. He’s saying that people have no right to protest. Per our Constitution, that is not true.
“I’m going to continue to apply pressure until we can resolve this issue or get a resignation from Mayor Steele.”
