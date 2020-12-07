KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong issued a statement late Saturday afternoon regarding Friday’s shooting death of a Bourbonnais man on Kankakee’s west side.
Bourbonnais resident Patrick Chism, 32, died shortly after being shot at about 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Station Street. An 8-year-old girl, the victim’s daughter, also in the car at the time of drive-by shooting, was shot and injured. She is hospitalized at a Chicago suburban hospital, Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said.
Kankakee police are searching for a gray Nissan sedan which was said to be carrying the alleged shooter or shooters.
In response to the fatal shooting, the mayor said, “Our community is grieving behind the tragedy that occurred yesterday. I have spoken with several community members and you have shared that you would like to hear from me.
“One of the reasons I waited was to allow the families the opportunity to notify their own loved ones of this tragedy.
“Oftentimes, social media is the tool used to share very critical information. Sometimes the families are not the ones sharing that information. I wanted the families to have the time they needed to notify their family members and loved ones.
“My heart is heavy. For the last 24 hours or so, I have been praying for those families. They are hurting right now. A little girl is recovering from wounds she endured during the incident that took the life of her father. No child should ever be exposed to this type of pain and trauma.
“Since the incident, Chief [Frank] Kosman and I have been in constant contact as he leads our police department to investigate this case. Our detectives are focused and have been diligently working to assess what happened, respond to the families and get answers for our community.
“I have reached out to the families, extended family members, the city council members and other community members to assess how we can support the families in the way that honors their needs during this time. I am respecting the privacy of the families as I believe that we all owe them their dignity. I remain committed to addressing violence in our community and finding systemic solutions that prevent further tragedies.”
