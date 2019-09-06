MANTENO — It’s not a good look for residents to leave their trash out for long periods ahead of garbage day, Manteno’s mayor says.
Mayor Tim Nugent told the village board this week that officials are noticing a lot of trash waiting days ahead of pickup. In some cases, he said, people leave their trash out on Thursday for a Monday pickup, which is made worse during a holiday weekend when collection is delayed to Tuesday.
“The police department, public works and all members of the village work hard to keep the town clean and well-kept,” the mayor said. “To have mattresses, chairs and couches on the street for the entire weekend doesn’t do any favors to a neighborhood or the appearance of the village. Please, don’t put out things until the night before or day of.”
On another issue, village administrator Chris LaRocque told the board the Census Bureau has started field operations in Manteno for the 2020 census.
“They have people out in the neighborhoods verifying addresses. They will have badges. If you are not sure if they are actual employees of the Census Bureau, you can ask to see a badge,” he said. “You can ask to see a second photo ID. They have to show it.”
Residents do not need to worry about providing information because the Census Bureau is required to keep it private, LaRocque said.
“We encourage everyone to fill out forms,” he said.
Nugent said it was important to get an accurate count because many government programs distribute money to municipalities based on population.
“We don’t want to leave money on the table,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!