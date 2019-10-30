KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong late last week explained why her administration has gone out of town for legal and engineering work.
She was responding to criticism from Alderman Chris Curtis, a Republican from the 6th Ward, who says the council should strive to hire local firms for such services.
Recently, Curtis announced he is running as a Republican in the April 2021 mayoral race. Wells-Armstrong, a Democrat, has not revealed whether she is seeking re-election.
A year into office, the City Council approved the administration’s selection of Odelson & Sterk, based in suburban Evergreen Park, as the city’s law firm. For years, Kankakee attorney Chris Bohlen had served as corporation counsel for the city and L. Patrick Power as assistant city attorney.
“When I became mayor, the corporation counsel from the previous administration submitted his resignation prior to my swearing-in ceremony,” Wells-Armstrong said in an email to the Daily Journal late last week.
In an interview, Bohlen said he believes it is an appointed official’s duty to resign when a new mayor takes office, so the new chief executive can choose the people she wants. He said he did the same thing when Nina Epstein took the helm in 2009; she decided to keep Bohlen.
Power left a little more than a year later, which was when Odelson & Sterk was hired.
After becoming mayor, Wells-Armstrong said, she encountered situations that she believed did not reflect the wise expenditure of taxpayer money. She said a person on the payroll received $66,000 a month without a contract.
This is a reference to Richard Simms, the city’s longtime utilities director who left the city government in April 2018. He officially retired as a city employee years earlier, but stayed on as a independent contractor serving as utilities director, though the city never entered a written contract.
Simms got upwards of $1.4 million from both the city and the closely related regional sewer agency in his final years. That money went for software that his firm created that reportedly does not work. He is now under federal investigation. Bohlen has been one of Simms’ attorneys in dealing with the controversial spending. In the interview, Bohlen noted Simms stayed on another year with the city government at Wells-Armstrong’s request.
Because of issues such as the Simms spending, Wells-Armstrong said she sought a law firm with municipal expertise. She noted Odelson & Sterk does not get benefits like the city’s in-house attorneys did.
Shortly after becoming mayor, Wells-Armstrong chose Bourbonnais-based Piggush Engineering as the consulting engineer, replacing Kankakee-based Tyson Engineering, the city’s engineering firm for decades.
In her email, she focused on the engineering selection for the Hobbie Avenue and Riverfront Trail projects, which Curtis suggested could have been awarded to local firms. Curtis argued that more money going to local firms boosts Kankakee County’s economy.
Wells-Armstrong noted the planned Hobbie Avenue project is federally funded and that a team of three to five people scored applications for the project. Before her administration, she said, the city has not received federal money for some time for projects and was not subject to the federal competitive process, known as qualification based selection.
The Federal Highway Administration, Wells-Armstrong said, mandates the qualification based selection process, so the city followed the rules to select Rosemont-based Christopher Burke Engineering. That firm outscored other applications particularly for diversity and inclusion of under-represented populations such as women and minority contractors, she said.
The project is being funded 80 percent by the federal government, leaving the city’s portion at $120,000. That will come from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is made up of Kankakee County municipalities, Wells-Armstrong said.
‘INCLUSION’ IMPORTANT
For the $110,000 in engineering work for Riverfront Trail, the city chose V3 Companies, which has offices in Chicago and around the United States and Canada. The company had the highest score on the rating system and demonstrated inclusion in its practices, she said.
“The City Council awards the contracts based on the recommendation of the administration but cannot award contracts to firms who do not submit for work,” Wells-Armstrong said in her email.
The state will pay 80 percent of the $110,000, Wells-Armstrong said.
“The administration must assess who is best qualified to complete the work,” the mayor said. “There are instances when the talent needed is not available within the city of Kankakee or Kankakee County.”
The previous administration, she said, chose a Chicago firm to address sales tax lawsuits against the city.
“At that time, the corporation counsel for the city did not have the expertise or resources to adequately represent the city’s interests,” Wells-Armstrong said. “The taxpayers deserve the best for the job at hand and this administration is committed to such. Hiring locally is important but also the commitment to equity, inclusion and vendors/contractors who are competent in the services they provide.”
‘PULSE’ ON CITY
On legal services, Curtis said said last week it was important to hire an in-house attorney with a “pulse of what’s going on in the community.” He suggested the city could save money doing so.
As for the Hobbie Avenue project, he said the difference in grades between the suburban firm and a local one was less than 2 percent.
“Why wouldn’t you pick the local one to keep the money in town?” the alderman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!