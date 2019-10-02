KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s $35-per-year vehicle sticker fee is a tax the mayor says she doesn’t particularly like. So, she is hoping sales tax revenue from marijuana shops can help offset it.
“This is a brand-new industry,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in her monthly video late last week. “We cannot project how much revenue it will bring.”
She said officials have discussed using at least part of the marijuana tax money to increase the city’s contributions to the ailing police and fire pension funds. But she said she would like to see a “significant” portion used to defray the vehicle sticker fee.
Wells-Armstrong cited the City Council’s decision last year to increase the sales tax by 2 percentage points in exchange for reducing the property tax. In the end, the city portion of the property tax dropped about 25 percent this year.
“We worked very well together to come up with an ordinance to address the property tax of our residents,” the mayor said. “It was great work by the City Council and the administration.”
But she said those who do not own homes or businesses did not benefit from the savings.
As for the vehicle sticker fee, there is an issue of equity, she said.
“If you have Ms. Jones who lives on a fixed income who is paying the same amount for a sticker as the doctor who lives in historic Riverview, it’s more burdensome for the person on a fixed income,” the mayor said. “If we reduced the vehicle sticker, every resident would be impacted by that.”
Wells-Armstrong said in the video that she would have conversations with aldermen about the vehicle sticker fee. She mentioned her idea at Friday’s City Council meeting, after aldermen approved a 3 percent tax on marijuana sales. As of Jan. 1, the state will allow the sale of recreational marijuana, with municipalities and counties having the right to opt out.
Alderman Chris Curtis, R-6, who recently announced he would run for mayor in 2021, said he would rather the marijuana tax money go toward police and fire pensions than put the burden of pensions on property taxpayers.
The vehicle sticker fee returned to Kankakee in 2014, three years before Wells-Armstrong took office. A decade earlier, the city repealed the fee because of special sales tax deals with outside companies. Those deals ended in controversy, prompting the need for more revenue.
The vehicle fee brings in about $475,000 annually. New stickers must be bought by July 1 to avoid a ticket.
Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno do not have vehicle sticker fees.
