The distress signal “Mayday” is derived from the French “m’aidez,” meaning literally, “help me.”
“Mayday” would have been a very appropriate cry in Kankakee on May 1, 1887, when the city — which had no organized fire department — was struck by one of the largest conflagrations in its history.
It was about 2 p.m. on that warm, windy Sunday when Kankakeeans were jolted by the pealing of the city hall fire bell and the shrieking of a whistle on an Illinois Central switch engine. Flames had been spotted on the west side of the wooden Bachant Implement Company building on West Avenue, south of Court Street.
In its May 5 issue, the Kankakee Weekly Gazette, under the headline, “A Big Fire,” described what had happened:
“The long deferred visit of the fire fiend has at last come to Kankakee, and that a hundred families are not homeless today, and a large section of the residence portion of town swept away, is due to the water works and the valiant service rendered by citizens, splendidly aided by the organized fire department of the asylum.”
The “water works” the Gazette cited had begun operating the previous year, with twelve miles of water mains and 110 fire hydrants spread across the city. Water was drawn from the Kankakee River. (Before that time, households depended upon springs or individual wells for their water supply. When a fire broke out, people formed an old-fashioned “bucket brigade” to fight the flames.)
Although Kankakee did not have an organized fire department, the city did have three hose carts that could be wheeled to the site of the blaze, and connected to the nearest hydrant. The hose would be operated by anyone who was available to help.
“Marshal Frank Dugan and another man brought the first hose cart to the fire, followed in about ten minutes by the second cart under the personal command of Mayor Radeke,” reported the Gazette.
By the time the two hoses began pouring water on the Bachant building, the fire had spread southward along West Avenue to a small frame house and a two-story wooden building occupied by a plumber.
“It was evident from the start that a fire of startling magnitude was on hand,” noted the Gazette. “The wind blew a gale, and immense firebrands blew northward high in the air.” The wind-driven fire quickly vaulted across Court Street, setting ablaze two more large wooden structures, one housing an agricultural implement business, and the other an apartment building housing five families.
Firefighters soon learned that flying firebrands had set churches afire: the French Presbyterian Church on the corner of West Avenue and Oak Street, and — across the Illinois Central tracks — “the German Church” (St. Paul’s Lutheran) on East Avenue at Chestnut Street.
“These fires were in new districts, threatening destruction of the entire northwestern portion of the city,” wrote the Gazette’s reporter. “Mayor Radeke ran hose cart No. 2 to the German church, but found the pressure in the mains insufficient to throw a stream upon the high roof.”
At this point, a call for help went out to “the asylum” (Illinois Eastern Hospital for the Insane, now Shapiro Developmental Center), which had a well-equipped and trained volunteer fire department. Two hose companies from the hospital responded and immediately went into action. The fire had been burning for less than an hour, and had spread to more than twenty buildings, including an entire block of eight houses and five barns just north of St. Paul’s church. The large J. K. Eagle lumber yard on East Avenue at Oak Street was threatened, but saved by one of the hospital hose companies.
By 4 p.m., the widespread fire was effectively extinguished; firefighters were dealing with “hot spots” in the destroyed buildings. Unfortunately, Kankakee’s “Mayday” ordeal wasn’t over: at 6 p.m., a new alarm was sounded when a tall column of black smoke was seen in the area of East Avenue and Station Street.
At first, it appeared that the smoke was coming from the three-story, brick Commercial Hotel on the northeast corner of the intersection. The burning building was quickly identified as the Mellanson Livery Stable, located on Station Street just east of the hotel. Firefighters arriving with one of Kankakee’s hose carts found flames shooting out a second-floor window at the north end of the building. The wooden structure was filled with large amounts of hay, leather harnesses, and stored carriages and wagons. Noted the Gazette, “The flames swept through the combustible material…with such rapidity that only the carriages in front and some of the horses nearest the carriages were saved. Three horses were burned.”
Once again, the state hospital was called upon to help; a third hose company rushed across the Washington Avenue bridge to help battle the flames. The combined efforts of Kankakee citizens and the hospital firefighters confined the blaze to the livery stable, preventing its spread to the hotel and other nearby structures. The wooden stable was a total loss, but owner Peter Mellanson rebuilt before the year was out—this time, with a stone and brick building.
By nightfall, the exhausted firefighters were rolling up their hoses and departing the fire scenes. As the Gazette summed up the events of May 1, “’Twas a day long to be remembered.”
