Editor's Note: This story was updated to include Maxwell's contract information.

CLIFTON — An established local name in education was selected to become superintendent for another area district.

Matt Maxwell, currently the principal of Grant Park Middle School and Grant Park High School, will be the superintendent of Central Community Unit School District 4 starting in the 2023-24 school year.

