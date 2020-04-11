GRANT PARK — Rich Shronts’ actions speak louder than his words.
When asked why he joined the Grant Park Fire Protection District, he said, “I wanted to help my neighbors.”
Shronts did that well, serving the department for 51 years including the past 36 as its chief. Shronts took over as chief after Donald Buhr.
Now, the 69-year-old is familiar with the man who replaced him as chief on April 3, his son, Matt Shronts. Matt has been with the department 19 years including the past seven as assistant fire chief.
It marks the third generation of the Shronts family to lead the department as chief. Rich’s dad, George Shronts, was chief for eight of his 27 years with the department.
Like father, like son
The chance to serve alongside his son is something Rich Shronts cherishes.
“I’m proud to keep a family tradition going and serving the community to make it a safer place to live,” Rich said.
Given the chance to carry on as chief is in father’s footsteps is an “honor. It’s as simple as that,” Matt said. “For some, they are never given the opportunity to work alongside their parents.
“For me, I got the opportunity to not only work alongside him, but more so work with him to help people during the worst day of their lives, seeing things together that most people will never want to see or experience. We responded to many auto accidents, medical calls, structure fires and brush fires together.
Matt said he spent a lot of time at the fire station growing up.
“At an early age, I got opportunities to learn many aspects of the fire service from him and many others in the department that volunteered,” Matt said. “As I got older, I wanted to find a profession where I could help people.”
Following footsteps
While attending high school, Matt became a fire cadet with the department. Upon graduation, he went to the fire academy, as well as EMT and paramedic school. Matt earned a bachelor’s degree in public safety management through Southern Illinois University. He also earned the state’s high fire certification, Chief Fire Officer. The 35-year-old works full time as a lieutenant/paramedic with the Beecher Fire Protection District.
“I saw opportunities through past mentors that wanted me to push my potential to the next level,” Matt said.
That has not been lost on Rich.
“I am very proud that he has the interest in the community. In today’s world, the fire and EMS is a changing business,” Rich said.
Rich said he takes with him fond memories of his time in the department, especially meeting great people and making friends in the community.
What will he miss most? “Being around my fire department family.”
Matt will keep with him many memories of serving with his father and the importance of commitment the his father and late mother Nancy instilled in him.
“The fire service takes a lot of commitment and dedication especially in our area,” Matt said. “For me, I had a lot of high expectations to live up to personally to be successful and meet that commitment level that was instilled from me at a young age.”
Is there a chance of a fourth generation joining the department in the future?
Matt and his wife, Lisa, have two children, daughter Cameryn, 8, and son Conner, 7 months.
